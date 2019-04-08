NATIONWIDE — Actress Felicity Huffman and 13 others have agreed to plead guilty in a college admissions scandal that involved elite universities, according to a Massachusetts Department of Justice news release.

Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

She's accused of paying at least $15,000 to have daughter's SAT fixed

Actress is among 13 others who have agreed to plead guilty to fraud

The group includes 13 parents and one university athletic coach, who have agreed to plead guilty to charges that include bribery and fraud.

The case, dubbed " Operation Varsity Blues ," involved as many as 50 people who federal prosecutors say paid college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams as well as bribing coaches to get their children admitted into universities.

The scandal has spurred a nationwide conversation on the societal privileges of and potential corruption caused by wealth.

Huffman, who was arrested and charged last month, is accused of paying Singer at least $15,000 to have the answers on her daughter's SAT test corrected.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scandal. However, they are not among the parents who have agreed to plead guilty.