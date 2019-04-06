Casselberry, Fla — These diamonds were not Lyudmila Galkina’s best friend.

Galkina, 54, is suspected of selling lower-value, lab-grown diamonds as real ones to jewelry buyers across Florida, Casselberry police said.

The South Florida woman was arrested Thursday and charged with larceny and fraud in Seminole County.

She is accused of selling synthetic stones to Mike's Pawn & Jewelry of Winter Park and Monarch Jewelry of Casselberry.

Officials say they are working on a more comprehensive investigation of other cases in which Galkina, a real estate saleswoman from Sunny Isles Beach, is suspected of selling synthetic gems as real ones in Florida.

The owner of Monarch Jewelry called police at 7 p.m. Wednesday, saying he was “going to be the target of diamond fraud,” a police report said.

The owner said he heard about another business, Mike's Pawn & Jewelry, paying Galkina $5,500 for what she claimed were “organic diamonds.”

Lyudmila Galkina, 54, is suspected of selling lower-value, lab-grown diamonds as real ones to jewelry buyers.

The pawn shop owner later tested them at Monarch Jewelry and determined they were “synthetic” stones. Both businesses received calls from a man with a "Russian accent" about whether they bought loose diamonds, police noticed.

Monarch Jewelry helped investigators. Galkina walked into Monarch at 10 a.m. Thursday while investigators waited for her outside. The store’s owner called those cops after she sold two loose diamonds and two diamond earring studs for $6,000, or about double their estimated value.

“Galkina explained that she is from the Ukraine and was selling these because she needed money,” a report said. Asked if they were real, she said, ”Um, yes.”

The buyer tested them and determined they were synthetic, with a retail value of about $3,000. Real ones would have been worth $12,000.

Investigators approached her as she was leaving the store and she agreed to talk about her sale.

“I asked her what kind of diamonds she was selling, to which she kept repeating they are just diamonds,” the report said. A black SUV that drove her to the store left after investigators arrived.

She was arrested and booked into The John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford. She was later released after posting a $6,000 bond.

The Diamond Producers Association says laboratory-grown diamonds are made in two to three weeks in factories. However, a genuine diamond “possesses a fingerprint that is tens of millions of years in the making," DPA Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Lieberherr said in a statement last year.

“Natural diamonds are inherently rare and valuable, whereas laboratory grown diamonds are produced rapidly and at scale, limiting their value and negating resale value,” the association said last year.