Following the recent murder of a University of South Carolina student who got into a car she thought belonged to Uber, UCF Police are urging students to ask one simple question before ever getting into a car.

UCF Police Corporal Frank Imparato recommends asking the driver one simple question.

“Ask the person 'who are you here to pick up?' Not 'are you here to pick up,' and then state your name." Imparato said. "You want them to provide your information to you so you really know it’s your ride.”

Imparato shared an incident from several months ago, “I was driving an unmarked police car, and someone mistook me for an Uber and got in the unmarked police car. Thankfully I was a police officer and not someone who would do something bad. But of course, there could have been a different set of circumstances had I been someone else.”

Imparato also recommends checking the vehicle’s license plate with the one on your app and looking for working door locks so you can get out of the car quickly.

According to Uber's website, all drivers are required to put an Uber decal on their front windshield. Uber will send every driver a decal, however Spectrum News found a link for drivers to download and print temporary decals at home. Spectrum News asked Uber whether they plan to remove that option, but did not hear back by our deadline.

Uber sent this statement to Spectrum News:

“Since 2017, we’ve been working with local law enforcement to educate the public about how to avoid fake rideshare drivers. Everyone at Uber is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Samantha Josephson’s family and loved ones. We spoke with the University of South Carolina President and will be partnering with the university to raise awareness on college campuses nationwide about this incredibly important issue.”

Uber said it will be rolling out the following in the coming weeks:

Launching a Check Your Ride awareness campaign on social media

Purchasing ads in college papers with a Check Your Ride PSA

Promoting our in-app Safety Center (video here) to all riders in the US

Sending push notifications during pickup to remind riders of the Check Your Ride steps



Uber's website also lists other safety tips for passengers on its website. That includes checking the car's license plate and making sure the driver name and photo in the app match the driver you see.

If you are riding alone, be sure to sit in the backseat, and be sure to share your trip details with a friend, which can be done through the Uber app.

Uber's competitor, Lyft, also responded to Spectrum News questions about passenger and driver safety.

Lyft says its app features photos of the driver and vehicle, along with license plate numbers and details on the vehicle's make, model, and color, for passengers to verify. The company also has criminal background checks and a real-time ride tracking system.

Lyft also says its Lyft Amp dashboard display acts as a beacon and changes color to match the passenger's app, so they can be better identified.