KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Investigators are still sorting out a chaotic evening in Kissimmee.

Man shoots self in vehicle in Kissimmee

Responding officer involved in serious crash

Children in backseat of suicidal man's vehicle unharmed

A father shot and killed himself after officers pulled him over, with his kids in the back seat. Then—an officer responding to the scene—flips his cruiser.

That officer walked away without getting hurt.

The cruiser flipped while arriving to John Young Parkway, just north of Mabbette Street.

That’s where officers pulled over 48-year-old Luis Valentin.

Police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at himself.

Officers noticed Valentin’s kids—ages 7 and 11—were in the backseat. They were able to get them out of harm’s way.

Then, Valentin shot himself.

Police say he was wanted on several charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

Detectives are still investigating both the shooting and the crash.