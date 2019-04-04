ORLANDO, Fla. — We're likely to see slightly below-average activity during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at Colorado State University said Thursday.

Researchers at the university annually issue a look-ahead forecast for the upcoming season.

For 2019, the Colorado State team is forecasting 13 named storms, with five strengthening to hurricanes and two into major hurricanes.

The average is 10 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The "below-average" classification is based on the forecast number of hurricanes and major hurricanes. The team says El Nino will be the primary reason we're likely to see slightly lower-than-average activity this season.

