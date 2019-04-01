BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It can be tough to get higher learning, especially with the cost of college these days. But a Space Coast business is trying to lessen the burden on students.

"I've met a lot of amazing people, some from Brevard County, who I never knew before," said Caitlyn Roland, a freshman at University of South Florida's St. Pete campus.

The Brevard County native went to Rockledge High School and is now majoring in biology.

"I see myself going to medical school. I'm really interested in pediatrics," she told Spectrum News.

Caitlyn's grades are top notch. She loves the small class sizes and professors' attention. But one thing stands out that's made her college experience a lot easier so far.

"Books are really expensive!" Caitlyn said.

Back in her high school senior year, Caitlyn applied for a scholarship sponsored by Great Southeast Flooring America .

The business is marking 40 years in Melbourne. It's the third year they are offering high schoolers money to help with college.

"There's nothing better than giving back to the community, and even better to young kids who are just getting started," says Chris Green, General Manager of Great Southeast Flooring America.

The first year the company handed out $1,000, helping one student at Satellite High School.

Last year, when Rockledge High was added, Caitlyn and another SHS student were awarded scholarships.

"I come from a very low-income family, so any help is greatly appreciated," Caitlyn said.

This school year, 10 high schools with 10 students get a total of $10,000. In addition to Satellite and Rockledge, this year’s participating high schools include Bayside, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Eau Gallie, Merritt Island, Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Viera.

Caitlyn says without the extra money, she would have taken out loans to help pay her way through.

More scholarships are now up for grabs. Students at the 10 schools should contact their guidance counselor for an application .

The deadline for submissions is April 26.