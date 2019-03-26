ORLANDO, Fla. — A Brevard County nurse's quick actions off-duty saved the life of a little girl drowning in a resort pool over the weekend.

Melbourne nurse saves girl's life at Orlando resort

The 4-year-old was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool

Nurse performed CPR on girl, who she resuscitated

Laura Dalton is a nurse at Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. Saturday, she, her husband, and two small children were celebrating their wedding anniversary at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort on University Boulevard in Orlando.

It was a surprise gift from her mother two days before.

The family was relaxing in the pool area when a 4-year-old girl was found lifeless at the bottom of the pool.

Dalton’s instincts kicked in — she sprang into action and performed CPR.

“She finally started breathing and coughing, then she was up, and talking whatever language she speaks, I couldn't understand what she was saying, but she did ask for a hug from her mom and dad,” she explained.

Paramedics rushed the child to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital, where she was released the next day.

Despite working in a hospital for eight years, this is the first time Dalton has performed CPR.