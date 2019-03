BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are touting the success of a long-term project dedicated to restoring the struggling Indian River Lagoon .

It's a 100-square-mile area that captures all the drainage for the city of Palm Bay.

For nearly a century before this project, nutrients, sediments, and freshwater drained right into the Indian River Lagoon. That led to dangerous algae blooms that over the decades have killed fish and other wildlife.

Now all canals and used water lead right to the large C-1 canal, which runs right smack dab through the middle of the city, and eventually the Sawgrass Lake Water Management Area.

It's a 2,000-acre, four-mile long conservation spot.

"Not only are we keeping nutrients and somewhat polluted storm-water out of the Indian River Lagoon, it's getting treated to near drinking water quality, and into the St. John's River," said Ed Garland of the St. John's Water Management District .

That water can be used for future drinking water, as the population grows into the future.

After delays to the project over the years, including two hurricanes, 2018 was a banner year.

The C-1 Project restored more than 20 billion gallons of water into the management area, and removed some 160,000 pounds of phosphorous and nitrogen.

"This is done, it's working, and we are seeing success," Garland said.

Phase two of the project will cost $26 million and begins soon with a new reservoir and pump station.

The conservation area is also open to recreational activities like biking and canoeing.