ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County woman is facing manslaughter and child neglect charges for the death of a boy in a hot vehicle last year.

Mariah Butler arrested Tuesday, granted bond

Logan Starling died in September 2018

Investigators: Starling's temperature was 108 degrees

INTERACTIVE: How hot can your vehicle get? ▼

Deputies arrested Mariah Butler, 27, on Tuesday. A judge granted her $15,150 bond for the charges. She was also appointed a public defender.

Butler is accused of leaving 4-year-old Logan Starling in a van outside Elite Preparatory Academy on Oak Ridge Road last September.

A report shows Butler, who worked at the school at the time, had been approached about Starling's absence and thought the question was a joke. That's when she went to check the van. An autopsy report confirmed Starling died of hyperthermia.

Investigators say when Logan was found his core temperature was 108 degrees.

The van he was inside ranged from 106 to 121 degrees.

His death was originally ruled an accident.