ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A fatal crash involving five vehicles shut down Old Canoe Creek Road overnight in St. Cloud.
Police say the crash was caused by a domestic dispute that began in Orange County around midnight.
Police say the boyfriend, identified as Andric Barksdale, 34, rammed his car into the girlfriend's car along Old Canoe Creek Road near King Oak Circle, causing a chain reaction crash.
A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman in a separate vehicle was killed, and seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals. No word on their conditions.
Police say the woman who died was an innocent bystander who did not know the couple.
Barksdale faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and several counts of aggravated battery.
Old Canoe Creek Road is blocked off in that area and could be blocked off for several hours.
