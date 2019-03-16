ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A fatal crash involving five vehicles shut down Old Canoe Creek Road overnight in St. Cloud.

Police say the crash was caused by a domestic dispute that began in Orange County around midnight.

#Update: Drivers detoured at the intersection of Old Canoe Creek Rd & King Oak Circle b/c it’s blocked off. Police say the woman killed was an innocent bystander. Crash believed to be caused by a man who rammed into his girlfriend’s car following a “domestic dispute.” @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/18daIj7n7P — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) March 16, 2019

Orange County into Osceola County. They say the boyfriend and girlfriend were in separate vehicles as they drove frominto

Police say the boyfriend, identified as Andric Barksdale, 34, rammed his car into the girlfriend's car along Old Canoe Creek Road near King Oak Circle, causing a chain reaction crash.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash. A woman in a separate vehicle was killed, and seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals. No word on their conditions.

Police say the woman who died was an innocent bystander who did not know the couple.

Barksdale faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and several counts of aggravated battery.

Old Canoe Creek Road is blocked off in that area and could be blocked off for several hours.

Stay with Spectrum News for updates on when the road will reopen throughout the morning.