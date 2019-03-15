ORLANDO, Fla. — State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Florida) stopped by Political Connections to talk about proposed gun legislation in the Florida Legislature.

In November, Smith, a Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives, became the first openly-LGBTQ Latino legislator in Florida history. He represents Florida House District 49 in East Orlando.

In a conversation with Ybeth Bruzual, Smith talked about gun legislation, particularly how Florida lawmakers has "refused to hear this legislation."

"(Military-style assualt) weapons have become the gold standard for mass shootings, like the one in Sandy Hook, like the one at Pulse Nightclub where 49 mostly-LGBTQ people of color were murdered right here in Orlando, and most recently in Parkland, where 17 were killed by someone with an AR-15," he explained.

Smith, who has sponsored an assault weapon ban for three years in a row, said, "The reality is that a majority of Floridians support an assault weapons ban."

