ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is in serious condition following an early morning crash in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Early morning crash remains under investigation

1 pedestrian at ORMC with serious injuries

At around 1:30 a.m., a 2004 Acura TSX was involved in a separate crash on Colonial Drive, was pulled out of the tree line and in the travel lane near St. Nicholas Avenue, stated the FHP, with the driver and two passengers standing in the roadway outside of the car.

It was then that Saul Navarro, 35, was driving a 2013 Dodge van when he was going eastbound of Colonial Drive when "he could not see" the car and the pedestrians in the road, described the FHP.

The Orlando driver tried to avoid the car and pedestrians, but the front of the van hit the right rear of the car and all three people, continued the FHP.

A male pedestrian was killed at the scene and another pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died, the FHP stated.

Their identities have not been released until their families have been notified.

The third pedestrian, 21-year-old Winter Park resident Eugene Richards was taken to ORMC with serious injuries, according to the FHP.

Navarro was treated for minor injuries at the scene and he wore a seatbelt, confirmed the FHP.

The FHP established that this is a non-alcohol-related crash and that the investigation is ongoing.