SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — A groomer who was arrested after allegedly severely injuring a service dog in his care is formally charged with felony animal cruelty.
James Suthann was arrested in February. Deputies say he was caught on video breaking the tail of 8-year-old TT in anger because the dog wouldn't stand still.
TT had to undergo emergency surgery to have the tail amputated.
The state attorney's office for Brevard and Seminole counties announced Suthann was being formally charged with felony cruelty to animals with death, pain or suffering. If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in state prison.
Suthann had posted bond after he was arrested, and is currently not in police custody.
Suthann was a contract employee for Groomingdale's. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the business, which had just bought the place from the previous owners, was cooperating full with investigators.