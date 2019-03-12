DELTONA, Fla. — There will be grief counselors at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona Tuesday where a teen driver was killed on his way to school Monday morning.

Vigil was held to remember Joshua Durner

The 15 year old was killed while driving to school

RELATED: 15-Year-Old Pine Ridge High Student Killed in Crash in Front of School

A vigil was held Monday night for 15-year-old Joshua Durner. Family, friends and teammates gathered at Bell Keller Park where Durner played on the baseball team.

His number 4 jersey was placed at home plate and the scoreboard lit up all fours.

"Josh was a hell of a kid, hell of a kid, this was his passion. He loved playing baseball," Jeff Druner, the sophomore's father said during the vigil.

Three vehicles were involved in Monday's crash. People in the other two vehicles were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Durner missed a ride to school and unbeknownst to his parents, drove a car to school. He was about to turn into the school entrance when he was hit and killed.

He was not old enough to drive on his own and he was not wearing a seat belt. There are no charges pending.

The district stated that parents are encouraged to reach out to their students' counselor if they feel they need any additional support.