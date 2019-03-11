DELTONA, Fla. — Joshua T. Durner, 15, was killed in a crash in front of Pine Ridge High School in Deltona on Monday morning.



Pine Ridge High School does not appear to be impacted by crash

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has Howland Boulevard closed down in front of Pine Ridge High School in Deltona on Monday morning.



The sophomore was killed in a head-on crash outside the entrance of Pine Ridge High School, the Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post .

Five others, including two younger children, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Durner was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra going eastbound on Howland Boulevard at around 6:50 a.m. when he turned into the school's entrance and into the path of a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder that was going westbound on the road, stated the Sheriff's Office.

Dayana Garcia, 34, was driving the Pathfinder that hit Duner's car. Francisco Pinto, 63, was driving a 2015 Nissan pickup truck and was behind the Pathfinder and deputies stated the pickup could not avoid the crash.

Garcia, of Port Orange, had passenger Angelo Rodriguez, 33, and two children, ages 3 and 1, in her vehicle at the time of the crash. The children did not have "significant injuries," authorities stated.

Garcia suffered a hip injury and she and Rodriguez were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for non-life threatening injuries.

Yellow caution tape has Howland Boulevard closed right in front of Pine Ridge High School due to a three-vehicle crash that happened before 7 a.m.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

The school does not appear to be impacted.

Cars going to the school are still being allowed to enter campus property; all others are being turned around.