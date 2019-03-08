DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Motorcyclists are rejoicing that the 78th Annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach has begun.

starts today and rides through March 17

It begins Friday and runs through Sunday, March 17.

It is one of the largest biker gatherings in the world.

Thousands of bikers will roll into Daytona Beach as well as other parts of Volusia and Flagler counties.

To make sure everyone stays safe and has a great time, Daytona Beach Police Department will have extra patrols out.