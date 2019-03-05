LONGWOOD, Fla. — In a unanimous decision, Longwood city leaders voted to allow tiny home communities in the Seminole County city.

No word yet on where the homes will be located

This small victory for small homes happened at a Longwood City Commission meeting Monday night, where residents expressed they were strongly in favor of the homes.

Unanimous decision by @LongwoodFL City Commissioners and the Mayor in favor of tiny homes coming to Longwood. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/K4YPhIZjDF — Spectrum News Wildman (@NewsWildman) March 5, 2019

"Affordable housing is often known as poor housing section 8 housing. It gets labeled as all these different things when in actuality, it is indeed housing that is affordable,” said former Mayor of Longwood Joe Durso at the meeting.

“Not everyone can afford to move in to these big houses or very expensive houses,” Durso added.

Cornerstone Tiny Homes released renderings of the smaller, cheaper homes.

As of right now, there's no timeline of where the tiny homes will be located or when construction will start.