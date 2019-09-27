ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection for a high-profile murder trial begins Friday morning for Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend almost three years ago and then killing an Orlando police lieutenant while he was on the run.

The first trial at the Orange County Courthouse will focus on the first murder, of Sade Dixon, which is actually two capital offenses.

The two offenses are for Dixon and her unborn child.

Because this is such a high-profile case, jury selection is expected to take weeks.

A legal expert explains why it could take so long to select a jury.

"They're (the prosecution) going be really trying to flush out people's attitudes and see how sincere they are based upon what they say, how they say it and their body language really. In terms of whether or not they really think that people are going to be able to put aside what they already know and come at this with a very blank slate and give Mr. Loyd the fairest trial that he can get," said trial attorney Jonathan Rose.

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon in December of 2016 when she was three months pregnant at her home.

Her brother was also shot and critically injured.

Then nearly four weeks later, authorities say Loyd opened fire on Lt. Debra Clayton, when she confronted him in a parking lot at a Walmart, killing her.

That sparked a massive manhunt as law enforcement flooded the city and captured him nine days later.

Because Loyd is facing two separate trials, prosecutors are not allowed to go into much detail on Clayton's shooting death.

Initially this was all going to be one trial, but Loyd objected.

Then he changed his mind and his lawyers tried doubling back recently, saying they needed more time to prepare.

The judge ruled against that.

There will be 250 potential jurors who set to report at the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. and then another 250 at noon.

Jury selection is expected to last two to four weeks.