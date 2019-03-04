FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Voters in three Flagler County cities will be the first of many in Central Florida this year to choose who will shape policies, rules, and budgets for their municipalities.

Tuesday is Election Day in Beverly Beach, Bunnell, and Flagler Beach, where a slew of commission seats are up for grabs. Bunnell residents will also decide on seven amendments to the city charter.

In the tiny, 400-resident town of Beverly Beach, newcomer Douglas O'Connor is hoping to unseat one of three incumbents on the commission: Larry Mathies, Jeffrey Schuitema, and Debra Wingo. Voters there should head to the Flagler Beach Council Chambers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stephen Emmett will stay on as mayor; he was the only candidate to qualify for the position before the deadline.

Bunnell residents are voting in both a regular election and special election. The special election is to decide who will replace John Sowell, who resigned his commission seat. Daisy Henry, Jan Reeger, and Tina-Marie Schultz are running for Sowell's seat.

Three candidates are vying for two other seats on the commission. Incumbent William Baxley is facing off against Beulah McClendon-Douglas and Donald Nobles. Baxley was elected to the commission in April 2013.

Finally, Bunnell voters will approve or reject several amendments to the charter. Those include limiting annual salary increases for commission members, an annual selection of a vice mayor, and how commission members will be suspended or fired when convicted of a crime.

No one other than Mayor Catherine Robinson qualified to run for Bunnell mayor before the deadline, so she will be automatically re-elected.

Bunnell voters should head to Bunnell City Hall at 200 S. Church St. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In 5,100-resident Flagler Beach, four candidates are running for two commission seats. Rick Belhumeur and Jane Mealy are trying to retain their seats over Deborah Phillips and Paul Eik. Terms on the commission are three years and will begin March 14. The polling place is Flagler Beach City Commission, 105 S. 2nd St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.