ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Cyclists along the Seminole Wekiva Trail are concerned about crossing busy State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs, according to one rider who wrote to Spectrum News 13's Traffic Inbox.

What You Need To Know Irwin Bellinkoff says drivers are oblivious to cyclists at a busy SR 434 crossing



Seminole County says it's requested that FDOT look into installing a leading pedestrian interval



Submit a road-related issue to Traffic Inbox here

Irwin Bellinkoff said the issue is near Orange Avenue.

“The cars want to turn, and they take over the road, and we don’t get a chance to cross when we’re supposed to have the right of way,” said Bellinkoff, an avid cyclist.

Bellinkoff says he has had close calls since the crossing sign comes on at the same time drivers from Orange Avenue get the green light to turn right.

“We almost have to flag them or put our hand up,” he said. “We have to make contact with them to know whether they’re going to be going or not, but sometimes they are oblivious to us.”

Seminole County said it has requested that the Florida Department of Transportation look into a "leading pedestrian interval" at S.R. 434 and Orange Avenue.

The LPI would illuminate the walk signal 5 to 7 seconds before the green light, giving pedestrians and cyclists a head start and allow them to establish themselves to be seen better by turning drivers.

It might just be what Bellinkoff needs to stay safe when crossing S.R. 434.

“I just want to go fast and see a lot of things, and I want to go uphill and I want to go against the wind,” Bellinkoff said.

In the long term, Seminole County is looking to build either a pedestrian bridge or tunnel for the Seminole Wekiva Trail at both state roads 434 and 436.

To send us a traffic issue or concern, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox.