WASHINGTON — The House Managers are using up their last remaining hours on Friday to lay out details of the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

President Donald Trump faces impeachment charges of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

Then, President Donald Trump's legal team will be allowed to begin their opening statements, which could happen as soon as Friday and they will have 24 hours over three days as well.

On Thursday, the focus was on the first article, which is abuse of power. Many Republicans feel that House managers are saying the same thing repeatedly and not providing any new context to the situation.

Democrats feel this plan unveils the serious nature of the alleged crime and the national security risk it imposes.

As the audience of Senate jurors sat through another long day, and night, the prosecutors outlined the charge. They argued that Trump abused power for his own personal political benefit ahead of the 2020 election, even as the nation's top FBI and national security officials were publicly warning off the theory that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election.

The entire impeachment came from a July 25, 2019, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Vice President Joe Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Democrats scoffed at Trump's claim he had good reasons for pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Biden or other political foes.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas, herself a Democrat and a former judge, aid there is "no evidence, nothing, nada" to suggest that Biden did anything improper in dealings with Ukraine.

Trump, with attorney Rudy Giuliani, pursued investigations of Biden and his son, Hunter, who is accused of corruption while sitting on the board of a gas company based in the Ukraine, and sought the probe of debunked theories of what nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

In addition, witnesses are still a major talking point on Capitol Hill.

The president's legal team is now suggesting witnesses could happen, but they also have executive privilege as an option. That could lead to a drawn out trial if courts need to get involved.

"If the other side were to get witnesses, we would have a series of witnesses. But we are nowhere near that process yet," said Trump attorney Jay Sekulow.

However, top Senate Democrat U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said this about the trial.

"If the trial has to go on, a little longer and it wouldn't be weeks and weeks. To have a fair trial, to have witnesses and documents is of paramount importance. They can work a little longer," commented Schumer.

While Tuesday had fireworks with an arrest, Thursday was more civil, but the frustration over witnesses and the trial itself continue to grow.

Republicans, growing tired of the long hours of proceedings, have defended Trump's actions as appropriate and cast the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in the midst of his reelection campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

