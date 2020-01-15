NATIONWIDE — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the two Articles of Impeachment to the Senate late Wednesday afternoon or evening following a vote expected around midday.

At 10 a.m., the speaker announces managers who will present the findings in the upcoming trial.

One of them on the short list is Florida's U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

On top of the articles that deal with abuse of power and obstruction of congress, a trove of new evidence unveiled on Tuesday by House leadership is also headed to the Senate.

The latest documents appear to show coordinated work between President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his associate Lev Parnas while Trump knew it was going on.

The documents show Parnas communicating with Giuliani and another attorney about the removal of Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Parnas received messages from a man named Robert F. Hyde who appeared to be describing detailed surveillance of Yovanovitch while she was in Ukraine.

Parnas was in frequent communication with Giuliani and with Ukrainian officials as he worked as an intermediary, the messages show. Parnas appeared to be pushing unsubstantiated allegations that Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were somehow engaged in corruption in Ukraine.

Among the documents is a screenshot of a previously undisclosed letter from Giuliani to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy dated May 10, 2019, which was before Zelenskiy took office. In the letter, Giuliani announces himself as Trump's personal lawyer and requests a meeting with Zelenskiy 'as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.'

Also among the documents is a handwritten note on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna that says 'get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will be Investigated.' Trump asked Zelenskiy in a July call to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden, and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden served on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

In a letter outlining the evidence, Democrats said that Parnas' attorney confirmed that Parnas wrote the notes.

The documents — including phone records, texts and flash drives turned over by Parnas — were sent to the House Judiciary Committee by three other House committees 'to be included as part of the official record that will be transmitted to the Senate along with the Articles of Impeachment,' according to a statement. Some of the materials were made public while others were marked as sensitive.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not believe this new evidence should be looked into as the House should have taken care of it.

"House Democrats' case cannot simultaneously be so robust that it was enough to impeach in the first place but also so weak that the Senate needs to go fishing," the Republican leader said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.