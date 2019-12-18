WASHINGTON — A historical debate is set to take place on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump might be impeached by the House on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

He fired off a scathing six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday, saying the Democrats are waging open war on American democracy. Pelosi called the letter "really sick."

With the House set to impeach, partisan clashes moved to the House rules committee on Tuesday. There, lawmakers set-up the parameters and timing of the impeachment vote.

Political watchers can expect a five- to six-hour debate window, with lawmakers focused on the two articles of impeachment.

Then, the House is expected to hold the final votes on the charges against Trump as early as Wednesday.

For now, it appears there will be no Republican defections. Democrats seemed to have secured the votes to impeach, although it is possible there will be a handful of moderate Democrats who will vote against impeachment.

These Democratic lawmakers worry what voting "yes" for impeachment could mean for their political fate in their home districts that supported Trump in the last election.

Both articles are expected to be adopted along party lines, meaning this will be the third president in history to be impeached.

The big question after the vote in the House is what happens during the Senate trial, mainly how long it will last and whether any witnesses will be called.

In the end, about 20 or more Republican senators would need to vote in favor of removing Trump from office.

That seems unlikely; meaning the trial likely will end with an acquittal.

This all stems from a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

LIVE UPDATES: President Donald Trump's Impeachment Vote