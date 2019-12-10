WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats officially announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats said the impeachment articles fall under the charge of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Earlier Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted that impeaching him "is sheer Political Madness!"

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by the chairmen of the impeachment inquiry committees, stood at the Capitol in what she called a "solemn act." Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

"He endangers our democracy, he endangers our national security," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary chairman announcing the charges before a portrait of George Washington. "Our next election is at risk ... That is why we must act now."

The word came down late Monday night, just hours after lawyers for both sides laid out the cases for and against impeachment.

Pelosi declined during an event Monday evening to discuss the articles or the coming announcement. Details were shared by multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.

Democratic lawyers say the president abused the power of his office.

"That is critical evidence of the president's involvement and intent," said Daniel Goldman, Democratic counsel for the House Intelligence Committee.

However, Republicans argue Democrats have failed to make a convincing case for impeachment.

"To impeach a president, who 63 million people voted for over eight lines in a call transcript is baloney," said counsel for House Republicans Steve Castor.

Nadler has to give 24 hours' notice before the committee can vote on any articles of impeachment.

It is believed the House Judiciary vote could happen on Thursday, with the full House voting next week.

This all stems from a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest from our Spectrum News DC reporters throughout the day.

