WASHINGTON, D.C. — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will be making a statement about the impeachment inquiry on Thursday morning.

The announcement is expected to be at 9 a.m., according to CNN, and it can be watched live on Spectrum News here .

The impeachment inquiry entered its second public phase this week. Members of the House Judiciary Committee heard from four expert witnesses on constitutional law.

The hearing was noticeably heated from the beginning as Republicans wanted to be recognized and present certain motions in the hearing.

Three of the witnesses testified that President Donald Trump's actions were impeachable, the other disagreed.

The House Judiciary Committee could hold another hearing next week.

This all stems from a July 25, phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

The White House faces a Friday deadline to decide whether or not it will participate in this and any future hearings.