ORLANDO, Fla. — There now are two named systems in the Atlantic, with Tropical Storm Karen forming Sunday morning near the Windward Islands.

The storm poses no threat to Florida at this time, but interests in Puerto Rico need to be monitoring this storm over the next few days. There is some uncertainty in the track in the long range forecast

Tropical Storm Karen has winds of 40 mph, located 55 miles east of Grenada. The center passed just north of Tobago earlier Sunday, and it is moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

On this track, Karen will move across the Windward Islands Sunday and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning.

There is the potential for Karen to impact Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by Tuesday. We will be watching the track closely as this storm evolves.

A tropical-storm warning is in effect for:

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada and its dependencies

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Karen has the potential to produce significant rainfall in its path over the next few days. The Windward Islands may see 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated areas receiving up to 8 inches, causing flash flooding and mudslides.

Tropical Storm Jerry May Head Towards Bermuda

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry remains over open water, about 520 miles to the south of Bermuda.

It has winds of 65 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph. On this forecast track, Jerry may come close to Bermuda by late Tuesday.

Here in Central Florida, rough ocean conditions will continue. This includes high surf, minor beach erosion, and a high rip current threat.

A small-craft advisory continues for boaters, and a high-surf advisory is in effect at the coastline.

We are just past the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November 30.

The next storm will be named Lorenzo.