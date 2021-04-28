Inside Newest Lunch in Schenectady, there are several frames of photos that line the wall. For owner George Plakas, it all tells the restaurant’s rich history.

"Some of these go back like 50-plus years, and unfortunately, some of these people aren’t with us anymore," Plakas said. "But it’s nice because it’s almost like a memorial."

He has been part of Newest Lunch’s story on and off since 1993. Plakas’ uncle owned it at the time. In 2017, George left his job at GE, and a year later, he became the fifth owner of the Albany Street establishment.

A graduate of Union College, Plakas calls working at Newest Lunch the best school when it comes to developing a good work ethic. It’s that and the customers that drew him back to the family business.

His brother Gus usually runs the grill, while Plakas handles the tickets. Despite challenges over the last year, business kept going.

This year, Newest Lunch is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

"We look pretty good for our age," Plakas jokes with his brother. "That’s the first thing that comes to mind. Honestly, resilience, I guess you could say. Last year really tested that."

It opened in 1921 at the end of a pandemic, and now 100 years later, it’s celebrating the century mark in another pandemic.

Plakas hasn’t been able to dig up much history on the place prior to his uncle’s ownership. All he knows is, since it opened, it’s always been in the hands of a Greek family, and he knows the stories shared by customers over the years.

He says it’s the locals from all walks of life who made this place what it is today. Without them, Plakas says the story would’ve ended long ago.

With business starting to pick up again, he is hoping it’s a sign of the “Roaring ‘20s” again. Except it’s their turn for the momentum to propel them toward many decades of success.

"We’re just hoping to keep it going as long as humanly possible," Plakas said. "Hopefully another 100, get my kids in here and teach them a little bit of work ethic while we’re at it. That’s the plan."