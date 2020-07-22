VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — July 26, 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, landmark legislation improving the lives of millions living with disabilities throughout the country.

Nancy Olson, a two-time Paralympian living in New Smyrna Beach has seen the changes the ADA has made firsthand. Olson lost both her legs when she was just 25 years old.

“I had a little fender bender, was out exchanging information with the police officer and the other person, someone else lost control and pinned me between the two cars,” Olson said.

From then on, her life was different.

“I remember in the 80s traveling, and I would always have to be carried off the plane​," said Olson, remembering being afraid of being dropped.

But seven years later, in 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law .

“I was ecstatic," Olson said. “It's affected the disabled’s life in every facet."

After the ADA, she began to see things change for the better.

“Going to the grocery store and just having different things available to you, the carts that are there, close parking spaces, the availability of asking for help is no issue …. I can’t think of an area that it hasn’t helped,” Olson said.

Karen Clay, President of the Democratic Disability Caucus of Florida, says this legislation was the first time rights of those with disabilities were really outlined.

“It's improved the lives of individuals with disabilities by opening the door to employment and ensuring that accommodations would be made in the workplace. It has also eliminated barriers, and by barriers I mean curbs or buildings that weren’t accessible. Schools had to be made accessible, so the ADA has really done a great deal for individuals with disabilities, and we need to protect it," said Clay.

In Florida alone, Clay stated 28.1% of all adults identify as having a disability — more than a quarter of our population.

“I think that the ADA has also allowed individuals to not try to hide that they have a disability, because they shouldn’t be ashamed. There is nothing that they should be afraid of when they ask for an accommodation," Clay said. “And the ADA gives them that strength, that power to say, ‘Well I can ask for this because it is the law.’"

Olson now leads an independent life and believes the ADA is partially to thank for that.

“We’ve come a long way, baby … and just seeing more disabled (people) in society out there doing things, their own thing — that’s because of the ADA. They have the opportunities to do it," Olson said. "They have the opportunities to get the funding to get the things they need, the hands controls the vehicles adapted for them … so the more people you see out, that is because of the ADA”

As Olson drives herself around to her favorite beach spots, to her, the ADA is about much more than technology, curbs, and ramps.

“Being in the wheelchair, you don’t get back to nature very much," said Olson, as she pushed herself up the boardwalk ramps at Smyrna Dunes Park.

For her, it is about enjoying the same quality of life as everyone else.

“This park is totally wheelchair accessible. It would have not been built wheelchair accessible if it wasn’t for the ADA," Olson said. “It is such a beautiful area, and because of the ADA and parks like this, the disabled wheelchair gets to enjoy it, and I think it’s a very important part of life.”

In the next 30 years of the ADA, she sees even more accessibility for all on the horizon.

“Only good things to come,” Olson said.

For the future of the ADA, Clay says the next big obstacle to tackle is web accessibility. She says it’s been a challenge for the deaf, visually impaired, and others as technology constantly evolves.

She says there is legislation being worked on to include outlines for those issues in the act.