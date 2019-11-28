FLORIDA — Road Rangers are standing by on Central Florida's busiest roadways this holiday weekend.

They work with the Florida Highway Patrol and are there for a number of problems you may run into on the road. They assist with gas, flat tires, overheated car, and other issues.

In one day, the rangers can drive 300 miles up and down helping cars in need. And sometimes, they come across some very unusual calls!

"A truck driver was allergic to spiders, and he had a spider in his cab, and he called us for service, and it took a little bit of time but we found the spider and got rid of it, said Hector Gonzales.

The Road Ranger program is available on Interstates 4 and 95and State Road 528, among others.

If you need assistance from a Road Ranger, dial star-347 on your phone.