ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is decked out in pink for the FBC Mortgage Fifth Annual Cure Bowl.
- Proceeds from Cure Bowl go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- About $3.7 million raised in last four bowls
- The kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
The net proceeds from Saturday's event go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The past four bowls have raised $3.7 million for the foundation, according to Alan Gooch, the executive director of the Orlando Sports Foundation and the CEO of the Cure Bowl.
The game pits Georgia Southern University against Liberty University.
The Orlando Sports Foundation kicked off the festivities with a block party at the Church Street Station on Saturday morning and the March 2 Cure in the afternoon, a parade of sorts with breast cancer survivors, the teams' bands and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.
Saturday's game is the first American football game at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.