ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is decked out in pink for the FBC Mortgage Fifth Annual Cure Bowl.

Proceeds from Cure Bowl go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

About $3.7 million raised in last four bowls

The kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

The net proceeds from Saturday's event go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The past four bowls have raised $3.7 million for the foundation, according to Alan Gooch, the executive director of the Orlando Sports Foundation and the CEO of the Cure Bowl .

The game pits Georgia Southern University against Liberty University.

The Orlando Sports Foundation kicked off the festivities with a block party at the Church Street Station on Saturday morning and the March 2 Cure in the afternoon, a parade of sorts with breast cancer survivors, the teams' bands and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

