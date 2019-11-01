ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando teenager with Down syndrome has been chosen as an athlete ambassador for the National Down Syndrome Society .

Raquel Caramello was diagnosed with leukemia

She is running to raise awareness for people with Down syndrome



Raquel Caramello, 15, represented the society in Friday's Run Disney Wine and Dine race .

The athlete got to meet Mickey Mouse as she picked up her racing bib.

"I'm the biggest fan of his. I've watched Mickey Mouse Club House hundreds of times!" she said.

It is easy to get star struck with the big mouse himself. However, Caramello is kind of a star in her own right.

While she has Down syndrome, it does not let that stop her from doing way more than other teenagers.

"I'm doing gymnastics, cheerleading, swimming and karate!" she said, who also the CEO of her own company, Raquel Beautiful, where she makes and sells her own jewelry.

And lately, she wants to add running to her resume.

She was one of the racers at Friday's runDisney's Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend with the National Down Syndrome Society.

However, her mother Janet Caramello says training has been tough.

"Running did not come easy to her, but she's worked really hard," her mother said.

However, this is far from the toughest battle Raquel Caramello has fought.

"Three years ago when she was diagnosed with leukemia, we just didn't know what the future held for her," Janet Caramello said.

Raquel Caramello could not do sports or go to school for a year after her diagnosis. But like everything else in her life, Caramello turned a challenge into an opportunity to help others.

"She was just so inspired during that year to help others, to get involved to make a difference," her mother said.

She donates her jewelry to hospitals and uses her platform to show others with Down syndrome how beautiful they really are.

And now she is running to raise awareness of how strong people with Down syndrome can be.

"I never want to limit her dreams, she keeps coming up with bigger and bigger dreams," Caramello said.

"It means the world to our community, it just really shows that people are ready as Raquel who has her own business are ready and willing and able to work, and ready to make their dreams come true," said Candi Pickard, president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society.

She and 70 other racers will be alongside Raquel Friday morning.

Together they have raised more than $50,000 for the society.