ORLANDO, Fla. — The wait is almost over. Portillo's, the chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, has set a new opening date for its Orlando restaurant.

The restaurant, located off Palm Parkway near Disney World, will open June 15 at 10:30 a.m., the company announced Thursday.

"Good things come to those who wait, and our fans in Orlando could not have been more patient--thank you!" Portillo's said in a tweet.

Portillo's Orlando debut had been delayed a number of times. The restaurant was originally set to open in early March before the company announced fans would have to wait a little longer for its beef sandwiches.

The new 7,800-square-foot restaurant will have a double drive-thru and covered outdoor patio seating area. Inside, customers will find a rock 'n' roll decor.

This will be the third Portillo's location. The company also has restaurants in Tampa and Brandon.