CHRISTMAS, Fla. — The community of Christmas is known for its postmark; many flock to the small town 30 miles outside of Orlando to mail holiday cards each year, but, there is more to Christmas than holiday cheer. Like Jungle Adventures.

What You Need To Know Jungle Adventures is another jewel in Christmas



The park also is home to the 200-foot-long Swampy



The park also features real animals, like big cats

Along the roads that take you through the small town of Christmas, you won't find too much to see except when you get to Swampy.

This tiny town is home to the largest man-made alligator in the world.

Inside Swampy — the more than 200-foot-long alligator — you'll find Jungle Adventures. It is an old-school Florida roadside attraction with animal encounters that get you up close to some of the creatures that call the Sunshine State home.

You can walk the boardwalks winding through the swamp. Check out the native American village and watch the trained professionals hand-feed the gators.

The spectacle is also based on conservation, allowing you to interact with a variety of animals to better understand them in the wild

“People leaving here like they learned something and understanding their environment a little bit more so we can live with the animals not around them," said Ryan Brown with Jungle Adventures. ​

Jungle Adventures is open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.