MIAMI, FL — Perception is a funny thing, our eyes can see one thing and then from a different angle see something entirely different.

This couldn’t be more true about one of Miami’s newer museums, the Museum of Illusion!

Inside the Museum of Illusions, you'll find one of a kind life-size 3D paintings.

Each of them has a fun and strange twist you'll need to figure out in order to create the illusion.

“These are really beautiful works of art people are amazed by it and we tell people you just need your phone and you can take videos and pictures and interact with it.. because art is meant to be interacted with,” said Marketing Manager Lisa Delveaux.

All of the artwork you'll find is done by different artists from cities across the U.S. to different countries around the globe, giving each image an unique flare.

The Museum of Illusions is open seven days a week. Right now, it is requiring all guests social distance and wear a face covering.