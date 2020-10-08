VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The small spiritualist camp is home to psychics and spirits.

1. Cassadaga is a small spiritualist camp located in Lake Helen. It’s home to many individuals who are mediums and offer psychic readings and tours of their community.

2. The camp is home to an old and famous hotel that has seen many spirits and supernatural sightings. You can stay a night or grab a bite to eat there.

Can you see it? Medium Jamie Ratcliff snapped this image... says there is a man and child in this image who often show themselves to local mediums in Cassadaga. We explore this spiritualist camp and learn it’s history tomorrow on Florida on a Tankful @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/ABfUG21Ed2 — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) October 7, 2020

3. The camp also offer tours of Cassadaga. Right now, the camp is only offering them on Fridays and weekends and start at 2 p.m., but ask that you call ahead.

4. The camp also has evening tours that take place at sunset that explore the small communities, with many supernatural sightings.

