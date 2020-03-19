STATEWIDE — Although many attractions across the state have closed their doors in response to coronavirus , social distancing doesn't have to be boring. In fact, you can make fun crafts in the comfort of your homes.

Here's our experience with creating your own family-fun homemade crafts:

1. What can you make? We got together with an avid craft enthusiast who taught us how to make soaps and candles all from the comfort of your home!

2. Where can I find materials? Some of the items you will need are simple household items, other products like soap base and essential oils and wax can be found at places like Hobby Lobby or Joanne Fabrics.

Social distancing doesn’t have to be boring! There is so much you can do from home! So in lieu of traveling for Florida on a Tankful I’m going to show you all fun things you can do/create! Coming up on Friday I’ll show you how to make soaps and candles! @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/H0xeRnMkWl — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) March 17, 2020

3. How long did it take? Our candle and soap-making experience was fun and easy! It took about an hour to an hour and a half to complete 6 bars of soap and 6 candles.

4. Can kids give it a try? These are great crafts to do at home with kids or just a small adults-only crafting night.

5. Where can I find step-by-step instructions? Visit the Spruce Craft's website .