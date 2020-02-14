ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Love is in the air in St. Augustine, and there’s something mysterious that makes these cobbled streets more romantic than most.

Here are five things you need to know about the “love trees” of St. Augustine:

1. What's the lore? The love trees of St. Augustine hold a unique lore and legend. It’s said if you kiss under the tree, you’ll be blessed with a happy romance or marriage.

2. Where can I find the trees? These trees can be found all over the Old Town district. You are even encouraged to get a map and do the lovers scavenger hunt.

3. What exactly is a love tree? The exact definition of the “love trees” are where two separate species of tree grow in, on, and through one another, creating a unique tree that looks intertwined.

4. Is there anything else I should check out? Next to one of the more famous love trees, you’ll also be able to find Augustina's Love Tree Cafe serving you good eats and unique boutique items.

5. Learn more: For more information, head to Tour St Augustine for information on the love trees and other unique tours of the area.