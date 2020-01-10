SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — This unique museum located in South Daytona unlocks the history of racing from the early days.

Here are five things you should know about Living Legends of Auto Racing before you visit:

1. The Living Legends of Auto Racing is a museum that recognizes the history of stock car racing in Florida. You can find pictures, racing cars, and memorabilia inside the museum.

2. In addition to keeping the legacy and tradition of stock car racing alive, they have events where you can meet racers and see historic cars on the road. Click here to see dates .

3. At the museum, you’ll also meet a host of volunteers who have worked in the racing industry in Daytona Beach. These volunteers give detailed tours of the museum about the history of stock car racing.

4. The Living Legends of Auto Racing is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.