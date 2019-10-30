ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have any old pumpkins that you’d like to get rid of Axe on Axe Off is the place to take them. The new hatchet house in Orlando is putting a Halloween spin on axe throwing with its pumpkin smashing event.

Here are five things to know about Axe on Axe Off and its Halloween inspired event.

1. Axe on Axe Off is a new axe throwing facility that two brothers opened here in Orlando about five months ago.

2. They’re changing things up by offering unique events. To send Halloween out with a bang, they’re letting you bring in your old pumpkins to hang on their boards and sling axes at.

3. In addition to their Pumpkin Smashing extravaganza, they will also host more themed events throughout the year. They also have additional space to host parties and larger groups.

4. This event will run through this weekend, however they are open year round, except on Mondays. They open daily at 4 p.m.

5. For more information check out their website, axeonaxeoff.com