KEY WEST, Fla. — Some people won't even enter an old Key West fort, thanks to one menacing exhibit.

Here are five things you need to know about Key West's Robert the Doll:

1. Robert the Doll is more than 100 years old and is considered to be one of the most haunted dolls in America. You can check out his haunted past at the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West.

2. The doll once belonged to Robert Eugene Auto who received the doll as a gift when he was 4 years old. He kept the doll his entire life and often blamed accidents and strange occurrences on the doll.

3. After Auto's death, the doll went to many different owners who said the doll left them unsettled. Car crashes and marriages following apart were often blamed on Robert as well.

4. You can see his haunted history seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the museum.

5. For more information, check more out on his website .