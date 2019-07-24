WELAKA, Fla. — Fishing has always been one of America's leading forms of outdoor recreation. The Welaka National Fish Hatchery aims to preserve this tradition.

Here are five things to know about the Welaka National Fish Hatchery:

1. The Welaka National Fish Hatchery is one of the largest hatcheries in the state and sits near the St. Johns River and The Welaka National Forest.

2. You can tour the aquarium and the hatchery itself, getting a behind the scenes look at how they raise the fish. It's also a great spot for bird watchers as they have an observation tour and nature hiking trails.

3. They are also expanding their work and you can get up close with the snakes they are currently studying. They will also be adding an aviary in the coming months.

4. The Welaka National Fish Hatchery aquarium and ponds are open 7 days a week. However, to get a behind the scenes tour they ask that you call ahead to make an appointment.

5. For more information be sure to check out their website .