CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — You may think you've seen festive and decorated restaurants, but you haven't seen anything until you check out this hidden gem off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bubble Room before you dine in:

The Bubble Room is celebrating its 40th year in business this May. They're a staple on Captiva Island because of the three-story dining experience and eclectic antiques you can find scattered around the restaurant.



The restaurant is also known for their signature cakes. More than 10 unique-flavored cakes make up their bakery, and they're not for the faint of heart either. The slices are massive!



The original owners modeled much of the restaurants themes after Christmas and “old” Hollywood.



The Bubble Room is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then reopens for dinner service from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



For more information, head to their website .​