TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Offering kids new and potentially life-changing opportunities is what one Titusville man is doing through his non-profit Off The Streets and On The Field.

What You Need To Know Shawn Mitchell created Off the Streets and On the Field



The foundation focuses on underprivileged children



By opening up new avenues of positivity, Shawn Mitchell is this week’s Spectrum News 13's Everyday Hero.

“They use that as their scapegoat. If we can get them involved, better chance for them to get out of here," explains Mitchell, founder of Off the Streets and On the Field.

The program’s mission is to get kids off the streets and on a field. Or court. Or stage.

“It can be ballet, dance … whatever," says Mitchell.

Mitchell says he founded this organization a few years ago after a young man in Titusville was killed at just 15 years old. A tragedy Mitchell says happens too often throughout the city: Young people having their lives cut short.

“A lot of them fall victims to the streets — either death or jail for life," says Mitchell.

Mitchell’s foundation focuses on underprivileged children — paying for registration fees, providing equipment, and even hosting events like one called “Smile Again” — which included New York Jets safety J.T. Hassell, a Titusville native.

“If I would have seen something like this growing up, I probably would have been president or something," shared Hassell.

It is a glimpse into what can be.

“Just to get children the opportunity to pursue their dreams. The opportunity to experience something positive," says Mitchell.

For children who may not even realize just how much is on the line.

“If we can save one child at a time, our job is done here," says Mitchell.