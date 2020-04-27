ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando nurse answered the call to help a hospital in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a difficult decision for Cristy Albrecht-Carrie

Get more Everyday Hero coverage here

Cristy Albrecht-Carrie works at Orlando’s Cranial Technologies , treating children with plagiocephaly, commonly known as flat-head syndrome. Her background is emergency care.

“When the world is suffering and the country is suffering and you see your friends suffering, you’ve got to take that extra step,” she told Spectrum News 13, a day before she left for the city.

It was a difficult decision to leave her husband and 21-month-old child behind, but she knew she had to help. That is why she is an Everyday Hero.