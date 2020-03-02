VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — He has an unwavering spirit and despite his own tragic accident, he has dedicated his second chapter to helping others.

Here are five things to know about Matthew Davies and the work he is doing to improve the lives of those who are living with paralysis:

1. Davies was the CEO for a health insurance company, until life changed in an instant. While driving on Interstate 4 near Daytona Beach in October 2005, he passed a rest stop and got into an accident involving tractor-trailers. He spent days in the hospital and found out he would be a quadriplegic. He does not remember the accident.

2. A few months later, Davies married Melodie Patton, a woman who cared for him during his darkest hour. A few years later, the couple took a trip to California that altered the course of their lives, as they saw a facility where those living with paralysis were doing formerly unimaginable exercises. Davies had an idea to bring such a facility to Central Florida.

3. Local trainer Malerie Robinson helped Davies increase his mobility and realize his dream, opening up CORE in Altamonte Springs . The center revolves around activity-based training.

4. Davies quickly realized that such dedicated training for those with paralysis is often too costly to be attainable. So, six months after CORE opened, Davies launched his foundation .

5. Since Davies launched his CORE Foundation in 2012, he has raised half a million dollars. That money translates into sponsorships and training hours for dozens of people living with paralysis.