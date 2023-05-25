The all-you-can-watch subscription service MoviePass launched nationwide Thursday. The movie theater subscription was previously only available in Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City, following its limited relaunch last year.

Subscribers who pay a monthly fee can buy tickets at any theater that accepts debit cards, the company said in a statement. That includes more than 4,000 movie theater locations throughout the country.

The service is available in four tiered plans. Using a credit-based system, the plans offer various options for the number of films a subscriber can see each month. A $10-per-month basic plan allow ups to three movies and a $20-per-month standard plan allows up to seven, while a $30-per-month premium plan allows up to 11. The most expensive plan is $40 per month and can be used to see one movie per day.

“By opening up MoviePass to film lovers nationwide, we are expanding our support of the movie theater industry by helping drive traffic to all theaters during the critical summer season,” MoviePass Co-Founder and Chief Executive Stacy Spikes said in a statement.

A recent MoviePass poll of 10,000 current members found that the service influenced 73% of respondents to return to movie theaters after the pandemic.

MoviePass launched in San Francisco in 2011, offering three in-theater movie viewings per month to subscribers who paid a monthly fee. In 2016, it was a national service with different price tiers that offered some users unlimited movies per month.

MoviePass was sold to a private equity company in 2017 and subsequently shut down its operations, but Spikes, who is one of the original founders, bought the company back in 2021.