LOS ANGELES — Ally Ferguson is a sustainable fashion designer and Downtown Los Angeles store owner, but she also appears in the new season of the Amazon Prime Video show "Making the Cut," which airs every Friday.

Seeker is the name of the clothing brand Ferguson traveled the world to create. She found inspiration in clothing from other countries and decided her passion for design would have to be beneficial to the planet she loves.

"I wanted to bring hemp clothing out of, like, a hippy atmosphere into an elevated modern space," Ferguson said. "So I designed Seeker because I was out in the world seeking answers to this whole life’s process."

All of the clothes in her line are now made completely from hemp, an eco-friendly alternative to cotton. But beyond lessening the carbon footprint, Ferguson also wanted to make clothing that she felt comfortable wearing, something that wouldn’t put her in a feminine or masculine bracket.

“Because I had like, short hair, so I didn’t necessarily want to be a boy, but I didn’t want to be hyper-feminine and I was struggling to find something that fit that was in the middle," she said.

Ferguson was introduced to street style growing up in Long Beach with two skater brothers and fell in love with the idea of making her own line at an early age. It's a comfortable but luxurious unisex fit lie that’s gender-, size- and age-inclusive for a new generation embracing non-binary gender fluidity.

It’s where Ferguson fits in. She intentionally makes her clothing feel like a literal hug of acceptance.

"We’re moving into a space where we don’t want these boundaries," she said. "We want to feel included, and we want things to feel like a warm hug from your neighbor, your friend."

To do that, you have to insert a lot of love into the process. Therefore, Ferguson is a part of every step, spending every day going from her downtown Los Angeles storefront to sewers and two local, family-owned factories she works closely with.

“So this is all fabric that comes in raw materials, and then they spread it out here. And we cut it, and it goes from the cutting table onto the sewing floor," she said while showing inside a factory.

With seemingly another step for every stitch that goes into each piece, it’s no wonder Ferguson’s attention to detail caught the eye of a casting director for "Making the Cut."

Ferguson is representing LA in the competition with 10 contestants from all over the world. Each week, there is another challenge testing their design skills, and if you’re into fashion, you can even buy the winning looks on Amazon.

Ferguson says it was the most intense and invigorating experience. She can’t say if she made it to the end, snagging a million-dollar prize, but even if she did, Ferguson says her goals for her local brand remain the same.

“I would love to see it really move into a big box store and have hemp become an available resource and for those carbon credits to help lower our global warming," she said.

To watch Ferguson on Making the Cut, two episodes air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.