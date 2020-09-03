SEBRING, Fla. — They were once part of America's geography, even inside the corner drug store. Soda fountains have shut down over the years, but not all of them.

In Sebring, in Highlands County, a soda fountain and ice cream shop is still going strong, with dozens of vintage sodas that will invoke childhood memories.

1. Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works is a mom-and-pop soda shop that serves up food, ice cream and ice cream floats, and of course soda! What makes this spot unique is the sheer number of unique sodas from around the country and even the world.

2. They currently carry over 200+ craft and vintage sodas from all over the world. At the shop you can mix and match all the unique flavors to make your own crazy combinations.

Headed to Sebring tomorrow in this week’s Florida on a Tankful where we check out this classic Soda Fountain shop that will transport you to the 50’s... over 200 unique sodas to try from around the world that date back to the early 1900’s @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/XINiklJDlh — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) September 2, 2020

3. They even have sodas that were created by some pretty famous individuals, like the lead singer from the band Kiss.

4. Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5. The shop is located in Downtown Sebring in the historic Brown Building. For more information about the shop, including how to get to it, check out the Sebring Soda website.