WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. -- ARToberFEST is happening this weekend, and one of the featured artists depends on puddles for his artwork.
Here are five things you should know about Chris Carr's photography at ARToberFEST:
- Chris Carr shoots puddle reflections.
"I was in Boston one day and I took this picture of the old North Church reflecting on the puddle on the ground," he tells us. "I came home and was going through them and... of course the reflection's always upside down, and I had the thought, 'Well, let's turn it over so the building's the way we're used to seeing it in real life.'"
- Carr is one of the artists taking part in this weekend's ARToberFEST at the Winter Springs Town Center, which also has live music, live art, and food.
- This technique has turned into a full-time job.
"People see puddles and they step around them. They don't see them as an opportunity to make more art," Carr said.
- His photography captures everything from Space Shuttle Atlantis, to a building on Church Street in downtown Orlando.
- ARToberFEST is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20. Admission is free.