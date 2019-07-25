KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Downtown Kissimmee recently got a splash of color!

Osceola Arts debuted murals by four local artists to grace the buildings along Broadway Avenue. The murals were completed back in May.

The Art is Now project by Osceola Arts and Kissimmee Main Street is meant to celebrate the local culture while also inspiring community involvement and helping to revitalize the downtown area.

Each mural has ties to the history, culture, or environment of Osceola County and Florida.

Willi Soto painted the mural at 421 Broadway, which he said is influenced by sunsets along Lake Toho.

The mural on 120 Broadway is a two-story pieces featuring marigolds. Artist Steven Teller says Florida is home to seven species of marigolds, and the red, orange and yellow colors are meant to reference "the cultural patterns and colors of the Seminole and Miccosukee Indian Tribes of Florida."

Christian Stanley painted a futuristic cowboy on the side of the building at 16 Broadway. Stanley called his "Unbridled Future" a tie between the past, present and future of the city.

German Lemus painted the colorful "Cosmic Owl" at 8 Broadway. The owl represents the Florida burrowing owl, which is classified as threatened in Florida.

A spokesperson for Osceola Arts says the group hopes to add more murals every year in Osceola County. Since the project finished, the group says it has been fielding calls from local businesses and other parts of the county that are looking to take part in the program.